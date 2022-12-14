Atlas Brown Inc. Buys Shares of 7,402 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,402 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,270,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

