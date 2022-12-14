Atlas Brown Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.94. 3,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,944. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $298.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day moving average of $220.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.