Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 392,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,584,609. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.