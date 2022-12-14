Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

