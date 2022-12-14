Atlas Brown Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 84,284 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

