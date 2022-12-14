Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.44. 42,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,225. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

