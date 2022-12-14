Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,167,961.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,677,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -161.70 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.92.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 24.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

