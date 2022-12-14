Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $132.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

NYSE ATO opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.91. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

