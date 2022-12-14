Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Down 4.7%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $603.30 and last traded at $603.30. 81 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.35.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

