Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 7.1%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 11,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 37,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

