Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.08

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 11260575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
