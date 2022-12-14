Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,134. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

