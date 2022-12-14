Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.14 and last traded at C$11.17. 47,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 49,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APR.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

