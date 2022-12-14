AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,568.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,393.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,427.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,248.38.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AutoZone by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

