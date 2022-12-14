Avalanche Price Hits $13.75 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $217.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.75 or 0.00076806 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023039 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004872 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,079,942 coins and its circulating supply is 310,673,952 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

