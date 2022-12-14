Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 66.2% in November

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATXI stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.66.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avenue Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

