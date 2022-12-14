AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,600 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the November 15th total of 655,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. 15,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,074. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

