Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $67.25

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.25, but opened at $65.05. Axonics shares last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 1,522 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

