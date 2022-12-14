B. Riley Boosts The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $19.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

AREN opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The Arena Group has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $287.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Arena Group will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth about $49,740,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after buying an additional 335,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

