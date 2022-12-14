B. Riley Boosts The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $19.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.
The Arena Group Stock Performance
AREN opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The Arena Group has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $287.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Arena Group will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Arena Group (AREN)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.