Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

