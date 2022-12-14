Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 51,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,067. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,785,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 426,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

