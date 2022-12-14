Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Up 2.7%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.90 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10). Approximately 250,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 843,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.19. The stock has a market cap of £322.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

