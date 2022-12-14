Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

BAC opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.