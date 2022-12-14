Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Cut to €7.45 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from €7.50 ($7.89) to €7.45 ($7.84) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKIMF. Societe Generale increased their target price on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.00) to €7.00 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.37) to €5.95 ($6.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

