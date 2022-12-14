Barclays Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $42.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 88.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 55,117 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 7.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 17.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

