Barclays Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $3.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
JOANN Trading Down 9.3 %
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. JOANN has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.75.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
