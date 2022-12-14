Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $332.30 million and $17.78 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,754,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

