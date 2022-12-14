Bath Savings Trust Co Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit stock opened at $428.39 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $658.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

