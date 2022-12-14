Bath Savings Trust Co Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $253.95 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

