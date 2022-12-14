Bath Savings Trust Co Has $5.89 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

JKHY stock opened at $183.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.38 and a 200-day moving average of $189.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.