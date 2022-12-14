Bath Savings Trust Co Has $681,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 3,147.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 47,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 46,075 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.