Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.48. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 23,093 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.
