BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$65.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

BCE stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 22,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

