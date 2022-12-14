Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.14. 7,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

