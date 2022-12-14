Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 10,466.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.13. 743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,241. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

