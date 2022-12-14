Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 211,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,477,633. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

