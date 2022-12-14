Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

