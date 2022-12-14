Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

WMB stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,280. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.