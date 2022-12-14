Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,103,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,967. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.