Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $221.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.0 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.05 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

