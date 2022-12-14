Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

SHEL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 100,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,512. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

