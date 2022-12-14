Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

CAT stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,544. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

