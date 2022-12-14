Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. 44,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,580. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

