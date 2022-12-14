Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.27 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.6% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 63,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 428,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 349.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

