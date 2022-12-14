Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.92. 12,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.66 and its 200 day moving average is $215.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

