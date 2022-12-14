Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $820.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,106. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $805.47 and its 200 day moving average is $723.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.