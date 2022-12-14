Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.32. 82,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.