Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 607 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

