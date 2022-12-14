Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,254. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

