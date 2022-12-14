Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8,941.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 92,814 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

